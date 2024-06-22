MJF will be appearing next Wednesday night on TBS.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that MJF will be appearing on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, June 26.

As noted, it was announced this week that MJF will be going one-on-one against CMLL’s Hechicero at the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view on June 30.

Previously announced for the 6/26 episode of AEW Dynamite is Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona & Kaun), Saraya, Anna Jay, and Harley Cameron vs. Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa, as well as Jay White vs. Rey Fenix in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament first-round match.

