MJF Segment Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced on Twitter that company star MJF will be addressing “the state of the industry” on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. The 23-year old defeated Griff Garrison on last week’s show.

UPDATED DYNAMITE CARD:

-Cody Rhodes versus Warhorse for the TNT championship
-MJF segment
-Diamante versus Hikaru Shida (announced earlier by Tony Khan)
-Darby Allin/Jon Moxley versus Ricky Starks/Brian Cage in a Tornado Tag match
-Best Friends/Orange Cassidy/Luchasaurus/Jungle Boy versus The Inner Circle
-Kenny Omega/Hangman Page versus Dark Order for the AEW tag team championship

