AEW’s MJF is now engaged to be married.

MJF took to social media this week and casually wished his longtime partner a Happy Birthday, also revealing that she is now his fiancé.

“Hbd to my fiancé or whatever,” he wrote with a photo of the two on Instagram.

MJF’s fiancé is artist Naomi Rosenblum.

Naomi confirmed the engagement on her Instagram with photos of her ring and wrote, “I said yes 🙂 …and yes, I forced him to smile for pics (after he told me im the luckiest girl in the world)”

MJF, the ultimate heel, later addressed the engagement on Twitter, telling other women not to worry.

“Ladies panicking on my TL don’t worry. Just cuz there’s a goalie doesn’t mean you can’t score. Strive for greatness. #Saltoftheearth,” he wrote.

There is no word yet on when Maxwell and Naomi will tie the knot, but we will keep you updated.

Below are the aforementioned social media posts with photos:

