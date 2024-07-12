Maxwell Jacob Friedman is ready for his shot at the AEW International Championship.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated AEW International Championship showdown between reigning title-holder “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay and former record-holding longest AEW World Champion of all-time, MJF, the challenger has surfaced with a statement.

MJF took to X on Friday, days before his title tilt with Ospreay on the milestone 250th episode of AEW Dynamite on July 17 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and wrote the following:

“I’m the star that the pros know is the present and future of this sport. You’re a star to mouth breathing, misinformed wrestling fans. You say you’re a skyscraper? Guess that makes me the Burberry bulldozer. There are levels to this. This Wednesday I prove you simply aren’t on mine.

The pro wrestling star also included a link to a YouTube Short video compilation of various legends singing his praises.

