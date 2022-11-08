MJF has been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode.

AEW noted today that MJF will address the crowd on tomorrow’s live show. It was previously announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will also speak tomorrow night as he and MJF prepare to do battle for the strap at Full Gear.

“TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, we’ll hear from @The_MJF, the #1 contender challenging @JonMoxley for the AEW World Title at Full Gear, for the first time since he was attacked by @StokelyHathaway & The Firm!,” AEW tweeted on MJF’s appearance.

As noted earlier today, it was announced that MJF recently missed TV as he is starring in “The Iron Claw” movie, starring as Lance Von Erich.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Agganis Arena in Boston:

* Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

* Tony Schiavone hosts face-to-face meeting between Saraya and Britt Baker

* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a 2 of 3 Falls match

* Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in a first-round match in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear

* Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn team team with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland to face AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

* MJF will speak

