MJF has been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

After last week’s much-talked-about promo between MJF and William Regal, MJF then called his title shot from winning the Casino Ladder Match and declared that he will challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, November 19. Now AEW has announced that MJF will be on this week’s Dynamite to address Moxley, Regal and the Full Gear title shot.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA:

* We will hear from MJF

* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

* Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to determine new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against AEW World Trios Champion Penta El Zero Miedo

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.