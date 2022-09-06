AEW has officially announced MJF for Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW has confirmed that MJF will speak during this week’s Dynamite, just days after his surprise return at AEW All Out.

There is no word yet on when MJF will be returning to the ring, but he currently has a future match with AEW World Champion CM Punk due to Stokely Hathaway giving him the Casino Ladder Match poker chip on Sunday.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Dynamite from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY:

* Fallout from All Out

* We will hear from MJF

* Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro and AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Daniel Garcia

