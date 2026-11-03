MJF is headed to Japan for the first time in his professional wrestling career.

The AEW star is expected to make his New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 21, where he will face 2026 G1 Climax winner Ryohei Oiwa at the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2027.

During Tuesday’s NJPW Power Struggle event, another video featuring MJF aired as a follow-up to his challenge to Oiwa last month. This time, the former AEW World Champion specifically named Wrestle Kingdom as the location for their potential showdown.

“Hell, I’ll even sweeten up the deal. I’ll let you wrestle me on the one show that everyone in New Japan kills to be on: Wrestle Kingdom,” MJF said. “If you choose to accept my challenge, I will beat you in the middle of the ring — in the middle of that crappy little Tokyo Dome — with a move that is as simple as a headlock takeover.”

Oiwa subsequently accepted the challenge, effectively setting the stage for the match, although NJPW has yet to formally announce it as part of the Wrestle Kingdom 21 lineup.

The headlock takeover reference carries additional significance, as both competitors have regularly utilized variations of the maneuver. Oiwa notably used the move during his successful G1 Climax tournament run earlier this year, defeating Yuya Uemura in the finals.

The 27-year-old subsequently challenged Yota Tsuji for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship but was unsuccessful.

Oiwa was also in action at Power Struggle, teaming with fellow TMDK member Hartley Jackson to defeat The Swirl’s Blake Christian and Lee Johnson.

Meanwhile, MJF continued his familiar criticism of NJPW during the video, taking shots at the promotion’s wrestling philosophy and declaring AEW the home of the industry’s top performers. He also made disparaging remarks about Japan while claiming that NJPW has become a destination wrestlers eventually leave for bigger opportunities.

Despite participating in previous AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door events in the United States, MJF has never competed in Japan. His upcoming appearance at Wrestle Kingdom would mark his first match in the country.

The January 4 event could also feature another prominent AEW name, as Kenny Omega has expressed interest in challenging Tsuji for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the Tokyo Dome.

NJPW has not yet officially confirmed any matches for Wrestle Kingdom 21.