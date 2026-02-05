A rare crossover moment unfolded during Super Bowl week, as one of WWE’s biggest stars crossed paths with AEW’s reigning world champion in a setting far removed from the wrestling ring.

Seth Rollins and AEW World Champion MJF were both in San Francisco on Thursday for media appearances tied to Super Bowl Radio Row.

While making the rounds, the two took time to chat, with their interaction captured in a short clip shared by Bleacher Report (see video below).

Another video circulating online showed Rollins and MJF playfully squaring up for a mock face-off before sharing a friendly exchange.

“I appreciate you, man,” MJF told Rollins during the interaction.

“Somebody’s going to get mad. But, hey, it was awesome, dude,” Rollins replied.

Currently sidelined with a rotator cuff injury, Rollins missed the Royal Rumble, but has expressed hope that he’ll be cleared in time to return for WrestleMania 42 this April.

MJF, the current AEW World Champion is coming off a loss to Brody King on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, a result that set the stage for MJF to defend his AEW World Championship against King at Grand Slam Australia on February 14.