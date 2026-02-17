For years, fans have treated AEW and WWE like rival locker rooms in a high school drama, assuming friendships must end the moment contracts change. When Cody Rhodes left AEW and returned to WWE, speculation immediately followed: Did that mean his relationship with MJF was over too?

Maxwell Jacob Friedman says not even close.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, MJF made it clear that whatever corporate lines exist between the companies do not dictate his personal loyalty. And in doing so, he reminded everyone just how pivotal Rhodes was in launching his career. (Quotes via Insight, h/t Wrestling Inc. for transcription.)

“Yeah, absolutely. Look, I’m not sitting here without Cody Rhodes. Cody Rhodes booked me for All-In, which got me in front of Tony Khan, which got me signed to a contract.”

That admission reframes the entire narrative around their relationship. Before the onscreen betrayal, before the whipping segment, before the AEW World Title reigns and bidding war teases, there was Rhodes giving Friedman a platform at All In. Without that opportunity, there may never have been an MJF as AEW’s foundational villain.

Interestingly, MJF paired that gratitude with a broader comment about wrestling relationships, referencing CM Punk in the same breath.

“Like Punk, I hope whatever he’s doing, he’s happy right now. And I mean, you would think he would be.”

The tone was measured, not combative. For a performer known for weaponizing interviews, it was a reminder that professional wrestling’s real-life ecosystem is often more nuanced than its storylines.

Rhodes has publicly predicted that MJF will eventually wrestle in WWE. He has even pointed to Friedman’s physical transformation in AEW as evidence that he could stand toe-to-toe visually with WWE’s top stars.

MJF confirmed there is substance behind that speculation. On Insight, he revealed that he has had multiple conversations with WWE higher-ups about a potential deal, and that interest remains active.

At the same time, he reiterated what has become his most consistent negotiating stance: he will sign with whoever offers the strongest guaranteed contract.

In an era where “bidding war of 2024” became part of his kayfabe mythology, Friedman continues to blur the line between storyline leverage and legitimate business strategy. But the core message remains simple. Loyalty matters. Money matters more.

The days of wrestlers being permanently defined by one promotion are fading. Talent movement between AEW and WWE has become more common, and the idea that friendships must dissolve across company lines is increasingly outdated. MJF’s comments reinforce that reality while also spotlighting the importance of mentorship in building the next generation of stars.

At the same time, the open acknowledgment of WWE interest keeps contract discussions central to modern wrestling storytelling. Negotiations are no longer backstage secrets. They are part of a wrestler’s brand.

If nothing else, Friedman’s remarks suggest that the door between AEW and WWE is not nearly as locked as some fans would like to believe. Whether that door ever opens for him is a separate question. But as long as MJF controls his leverage, the conversation will continue.