MJF is set for a prominent role in Happy Gilmore 2, debuting on Netflix July 25. He joins a long line of wrestlers who’ve crossed into acting, following legends like Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper, Terry Funk, Batista, The Rock, John Cena, and others.

In a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, MJF was asked whether it’s become easier for wrestlers to land Hollywood roles now that the “pro wrestler” stigma has faded. He said,

“It’s easier thanks to the groundwork laid by The Rock, Batista, and Cena. And I feel dumb for forgetting to mention Dwayne [Johnson] earlier — he absolutely belongs on that list. This is actually a great question. Maybe the only one I’ve liked in an interview. Growing up, you’re watching these guys break this mold that unfortunately Terry Bollea created by being one of the worst actors of all-time — Santa with Muscles, Mr. Nanny — just pure trash. But these three — The Rock, Batista, Cena — are phenomenal actors who showed the world how tough our profession really is. It takes a rare kind of star power to reach the top in wrestling, and honestly, I’d argue it’s just as hard — maybe harder — than breaking into acting. They opened the door for someone like me to have a shot in Hollywood.”

AEW All In: Texas will be broadcast at Pints & PPVs locations across the United States.

There will be no ROH post-show press conference due to the event’s early start time. However, a media scrum is scheduled to follow AEW All In: Texas.

AEW All In: Texas is expected to wrap up well ahead of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event later that evening.

Fightful Select is reporting that despite online speculation, sources indicate that MJF’s recent remarks about the AEW roster were not aimed at CM Punk. Instead, they were directed toward other talent he felt weren’t fully committed to the company.

AEW will continue its media push across Dallas and the greater Texas area throughout the week.

Jamie Hayter remains out of action, with Tony Khan admitting that her recovery is taking a bit longer than initially anticipated.

Plans to launch the ROH Women’s Pure Championship have been delayed due to injuries affecting the original rollout.