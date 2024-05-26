Will MJF be returning at this evening’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view?

As noted, the Salt of the Earth is recovering from his numerous injuries ahead of schedule and is expected back in AEW soon. Many assumed the former world champion would come back at AEW Forbidden Door later this summer due to the event taking place in his hometown of Long Island. However, some analysts predicted that MJF might even pop up at tonight’s show in Las Vegas.

PW Insider reports that MJF was spotted on a plane to Phoenix, Arizona this morning, which is only a few hours away from Las Vegas. This is by no means a guarantee that the top company superstar will be returning tonight, but following the previous day’s report…anything could happen.

