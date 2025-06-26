– Interestingly, the individual who handed the AEW World Tag Team Championship belts to The Hurt Syndicate on Dynamite is reportedly the son of the person who filed a lawsuit against Jon Moxley and AEW. Despite the ongoing legal matters, he remains actively involved behind the scenes.

– Ian Riccaboni has been filling in for Tony Schiavone on commentary for AEW Dynamite in recent weeks. This adjustment is reportedly due to the increased demands of double tapings, with Schiavone focusing more on backstage interviews to help manage his workload.

– A new storyline between MJF and Mark Briscoe officially kicked off on this week’s AEW Dynamite. According to sources, this is a program MJF has been advocating for over an extended period and is said to be personally significant to him.

"We all know that you could listen to yourself talk all night long" – @SussexCoChicken Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/nZX2fvv3U5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2025

