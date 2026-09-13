MJF, Sting and Mercedes Moné are advertised for For the Love of Wrestling, which returns to Manchester’s BEC Arena on February 6 and 7, 2027.

The convention’s official guest graphics specify that Sting will attend Saturday, February 6, while MJF will appear Sunday, February 7. Moné is also on the advertised guest list.

The organizer lists MJF and Sting autographs at £65 each, plus a booking fee, with individual professional photo opportunities priced the same. Moné autographs and individual photo opportunities are each listed at £60 plus a booking fee.

Those purchases require a separate event entry ticket. The convention’s ticket guide says standard admission begins at 9 a.m., and panels are included with entry.

Fans unable to attend can use the organizer’s autograph send-in service. Its event page names all three wrestlers among the available guests and provides options for signed photographs or personal items.

Personal items must arrive and be paid for by February 1, 2027. Website orders must be paid for by February 4.

The venue, also identified as Bowlers Exhibition Centre, is on Longbridge Road in Trafford Park. Attendees purchasing professional photos receive a print at the event, with digital copies available to buy afterward.

Sources: For the Love of Wrestling’s guest list and prices; official ticket guide; event dates and venue; official autograph send-in service.