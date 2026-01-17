MJF’s AEW World Championship defense at an independent show turned into something much bigger than a title match.

Following his successful defense against Alec Price at Limitless Wrestling’s Limitless Rumble event in Lewiston, Maine on Friday night, January 16, MJF revealed that AEW is actively offering contracts to Price and Price’s longtime tag team partner, Jordan Oliver.

After the match, Friedman grabbed a microphone and addressed the crowd, asking whether fans wanted to see Price and Oliver become “pro wrestlers” or “sports entertainers.” He then made it clear that, as AEW World Champion, he carries significant influence behind the scenes.

“So my boss called me, and he said ‘Max, I want you to put Alec Price to the test, and see if he deserves to be elite,” Friedman explained. “He said Max, I want you to watch Jordan Oliver, and let me know if he has what it takes to be elite. Boys, are you ready to be part of AEW or f*cking what?”

In a rare moment that caught many off guard, MJF approached both men, shook their hands, and embraced them inside the ring.

That moment didn’t last long.

“But let me make something very clear to you, you piece of sh*t,” he warned. “Let me make something clear to both of you. Do not mistake my kindness for weakness. If you [inaudible] my championship ever again, I will kill you where you stand,” before punctuating the segment with his trademark catchphrase.

Even when he’s offering opportunities, MJF still makes sure everyone knows exactly who he is.

Price, 27, is an eight-year veteran from Boston, Massachusetts. Oliver, 26, hails from Newburgh, New York and has been wrestling professionally for nine years.

MORE AEW NEWS: Backstage News On AEW Quietly Making Notable Talent Signing