Maxwell Jacob Friedman appreciates a good rap song when he hears it.

Unfortunately for Swerve Strickland, the AEW American Champion hasn’t heard any from him.

MJF recently sat down with the folks from Cultaholic for an in-depth interview, during which he offered his thoughts on the rap skills of two hip-hop heads that are currently on the AEW talent roster: Swerve Strickland and The Acclaimed’s Max Caster.

“Swerve Strickland is a dime store rapper,” Friedman said of the rap skills of the reigning AEW World Champion. “I prefer Max Caster’s raps. They’re much more intelligent. They’re much more thought out.”

He continued, “If we’re being honest, everybody likes Caster more than Swerve. I see it online all the time. People love Max Caster. Platinum Max is what they call him.”

Check out the complete MJF interview with Cultaholic via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.