MJF isn’t missing an opportunity to take a shot at WWE.

Including when it comes to ticket prices.

The reigning AEW World Champion recently weighed in on the ongoing debate within the pro wrestling community regarding WWE’s rising ticket costs, a topic that has sparked heavy criticism from fans over the past several months.

WWE has faced backlash for what many believe are sky-high prices for major events, including WrestleMania. Some fans have argued that the company has effectively priced out families, while others have pointed to sluggish ticket movement as evidence that the strategy may be backfiring.

With AEW set to roll into El Paso for Dynamite on Wednesday, MJF made sure to draw a clear contrast between the two promotions during a local interview with ABC7 El Paso.

“Unlike WWE, you don’t have to sell the soul of your firstborn to buy a ticket,” MJF quipped. “They are normal prices.”

Because subtlety has never really been his thing.

Friedman continued leaning into his trademark arrogance while still hammering home the affordability message.

“We don’t discriminate against poors the same way the World Champ [points to self] does,” he added. “I hate you people, but somebody has to pay daddy’s bills and that’s going to be people like you.”

MJF returns to the ring this Wednesday, March 4, for a one-on-one showdown against Kevin Knight on AEW Dynamite from El Paso, TX.

