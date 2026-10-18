MJF may not have appeared at AEW WrestleDream 2026, but that didn’t stop him from sharing his thoughts on Saturday night’s pay-per-view.

The October 17 event featured Will Ospreay defending the AEW World Championship in the main event Clockwork Carnage match. The show also saw former WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov make his AEW debut.

Taking to social media following the event, MJF offered his own sarcastic recap of the show, taking shots at Ospreay, Dragunov and others.

“Wrestledream synopsis,” MJF began. “Fake world champion defends fake world championship in match with opponents who are way better than him and cheats to win.”

MJF then turned his attention to Dragunov, who was introduced as AEW’s newest signing during the pay-per-view.

“Russian/german loser debuts by pretending he’s a ‘composer’…cool,” he wrote.

The former AEW World Champion concluded his review with a brief reference to Nick Wayne’s recent success against Chris Jericho.

“Nick Wayne beat Jericho twice.”

MJF was absent from WrestleDream, although he has been expected to return to AEW programming in the near future.

Meanwhile, Dragunov is scheduled to make his AEW in-ring debut on the October 21 episode of Dynamite.