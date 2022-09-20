MJF says the recent backstage fight at AEW All Out did not take away from the buzz surrounding his surprise return at the same pay-per-view earlier in the night.

MJF recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and was asked about the fight among top AEW stars at All Out.

“I cannot comment on the press conference,” he responded. “All I can say is this, I don’t deal in rumor and innuendo.”

MJF was then asked why he can’t comment on the All Out post-show media scrum. He said he just doesn’t want to.

“There was a lot of things said. It doesn’t apply to me, it doesn’t concern me and again, I’ll tell you why, and I’m going to use numbers cause numbers don’t lie,” he said. “Numbers are facts and facts don’t care about your feelings. When MJF goes out there, I pop a huge number. We just killed it in the ratings, second week in a row. Again, if people leave, come, go, stay, people are going to step up to the plate. We got massive stars in our company so I am not concerned in the least. I’m not going to comment on what was said because it doesn’t apply to me but what I will say is, our company, again numbers don’t lie, our company is great right now.”

Helwani then asked if MJF thinks the backstage incident took away from his surprise return at All Out. MJF said he does not believe it did.

“Did you hear the reaction the following Dynamite? Did it sound like it took anything away from MJF?,” he asked. “When I watch the lock room and I watch the boys and I see how they react to certain situations, it’s a team atmosphere. Everybody wants these three letters to be successful. The only three letters I care about are MJF, but everybody in AEW cares about AEW letters and I think it’s palpable when you watch our show. I think you can feel it, you can feel that when people go out there they are giving it 110% because they want to not just raise themselves up but raise this brand new baby, because we’re a baby, it’s a three year old company. They want to raise this baby up like in the fricking Lion King on top of the rock. I read stuff online , I chuckle. It’s ridiculous. Everybody wants this place to be successful. MJF wants MJF to be successful but the locker room wants AEW to be successful. It’s a team atmosphere.”

MJF offered no comment again when asked if he thinks AEW needs CM Punk. He added that his feud with Punk was one of the greatest ever.

“What I will say is, me and CM Punk had the greatest feud in the history of the company and I do honestly think it will go down as one of the greatest feuds of all time,” he said.

MJF is still de a shot at the AEW World Title due to him being The Joker at All Out. The vacant AEW World Title will be decided this Wednesday at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite as Jon Moxley takes on Chris Jericho in the tournament finals.

