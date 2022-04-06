AEW superstar MJF recently appeared on The Algemeiner to discuss his Jewish heritage, and how he’s proud to be one of the best Jewish wrestlers in the world. Check out what the Pinnacle leader had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

On the lack of coverage regarding the number of shootings that have happened to Jewish communities over the last few years in the United States:

“Isn’t it strange that no one’s talking about it? It’s not the cool thing to talk about, cause we’re not the cool minority, but I’m going to keep bringing it up, because I think it’s bullsh-t.”

On the tweet someone sent him saying he only is pushed in AEW because he’s a straight white male:

“Working hard at the gym. I’m a 5’9″ guy but I weigh 226, and that was through hard work and determination, and so many hours at the gym. And for someone to tweet at me — ‘you’re only in the position you’re in because you’re a straight white male, where’s the diversity’ — that made me really mad. Was I a straight, white male when all the kids put gum on my locker and drew a swastika so I wouldn’t be able to get to my football uniform? Or was I a Jew?”

How he enjoys his platform in AEW:

“I get to showcase to people that there’s more than one archetype of being a Jew. I think I’m the best wrestler in the world, and I just so happen to be Jewish — and I just so happen to be very proud of it.”