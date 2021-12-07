AEW superstar MJF recently spoke with Z100’s Josh Martinez to hype tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which takes place in the Pinnacle’s member hometown of Long Island. During the interview MJF addresses his relationship with AEW women’s champion Britt Baker, saying that the DMD would be the only member of the roster he would consider adding to the Pinnacle. Highlights are below.

Says he and Britt Baker are friends and would even consider adding her to the Pinnacle:

“We’re cool, man. The only person I would even consider adding to The Pinnacle is Britt Baker, and that’s it. She’s the only person that, in my opinion, would fit the crew. Me and Britt, we go way back. We’re great friends.”

How The Pinnacle doesn’t need any new members:

“But no, we don’t need anybody else. The Pinnacle is set. We have FTR, the best tag team in the world. We have Wardlow, who is easily the best big man in the world. We have Shawn Spears, who is easily one of the best technical wrestlers in the world, and we have MJF who’s the best at everything in the world point blank, period. We don’t need anybody’s help. We’re good.”

