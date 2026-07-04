MJF is looking forward to the fallout from his AEW World Championship showdown with Kenny Omega.

A blockbuster AEW World Championship match is set for the July 8 episode of AEW Dynamite, with MJF defending the title against Omega in one of the most anticipated matches in recent memory.

The championship bout carries major implications for Omega. If he comes up short against MJF, he will never again be allowed to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

Ahead of the highly anticipated title clash, MJF took to social media on July 4 to send a message to fans who are hoping to see Omega dethrone him. The reigning AEW World Champion made it clear that he expects to enjoy the reaction after retaining his title.

“The meltdown on this app after Wednesday night is going to keep my black heart pumping for an eternity,” MJF wrote via X. “I will drink your tears like fine wine.”

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will determine whether MJF continues his reign as AEW World Champion or if Omega can overcome the odds and avoid permanently losing the right to challenge for the company’s top prize.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.