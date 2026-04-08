MJF has seen and done it all in his career in the pro wrestling business.

Including nearly being abducted.

During an appearance on The Adam Friedland Show for an interview, the AEW World Champion reflected on nearly being abducted by a fan.

“A pilot walks up to me and he goes ‘Mr. Friedman, I’m going to be flying you out back home after the show’s proceedings’ which to be fair I’ve flown on the jet with my boss up to that point anyway,” he began. “Not to the island, well, to the island, as in Long Island, the only island that matters.”

The AEW star continued, “So, I find my boss after this pilot says this to me and I knock on his door and he opens the door and he goes ‘Max!’, I go ‘Yeah, it’s me. I want you to know how much this means to me the fact that you’re trying to fly me back to my dad as soon as possible, after he had the heart attack.’ Cause he did know, my boss Tony Khan and he goes ‘What the f*ck are you talking about?’. And I go ‘The pilot just told me’. He goes ‘I didn’t f*cking book you a jet to go back home tonight’”

As the conversation continued, MJF recalled QT Marshall getting involved.

“So, now I go back over with one of my bosses, one of the EVPs of the company, QT Marshall,” he continued. “And QT goes, ‘So, who did you say hired you, again?’. He goes, ‘Tony Khan’. Tony Khan’s my boss. We go, ‘Okay, are you sure about that?’. And then security comes and they grab this guy, and QT goes, before the guy leaves, he goes ‘wait a minute, wait a minute, we’ll let you stay if you show us your pilot’s license’. And the guy, I sh*t you not does this (pats himself imitating his search). ‘Ah, I left it at home’. Get the f*ck outta here. So, then they f*cking throw, I guess they throw the guy in whatever you call the brig or whatever.”

When asked how the guy got backstage, MJF explained how he wasn’t sure.

“We still don’t know how he got there,” he said. “We still don’t know how he got backstage. To be fair our security team has changed since then but it probably was the building security, not even AEW security fault but they asked this guy ‘What were you planning on doing?’. And he was honest he said he was gonna f*cking abduct me.”