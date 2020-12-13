MJF discussed the promo comparisons between him and UFC superstar Conor McGregor during a recent interview on What the Heck.

Here is what he had to say:

I think it’s cute in comparison to me. It’s laughable, but I think they’re great in the world of MMA. If either of those two guys came into the world of AEW, they would be in a lot of trouble. They’d get absolutely verbally bent over, if you know what I mean. For what they do, I really enjoy what Conor McGregor did in the UFC. Colby Covington is somebody who understands how to get a reaction out of a crowd, whether positive or negative. And yeah, I enjoy what both of them did. But could they spar with me? No, absolutely not. That would not be good. I don’t think that would be good for anybody, honestly. It would be uncomfortable.

H/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.