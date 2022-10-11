AEW superstar MJF recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling program to discuss a number of industry-related topics, including his thoughts on the backstage melee between CM Punk and The Elite from ALL OUT, why he thinks the situation is not as interesting anymore, and how he thinks everyone involved is super talented. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks the backstage fight between The Elite and CM Punk has become less interesting as time goes on:

I think it has honestly become less interesting as time has gone on and isn’t that telling, right? Because that is what professional wrestling is. I’ll use a phrase from a guy that was involved in it (CM Punk), it’s a wheel. And it is going to keep on turning.

Says everyone involved in the fight is insanely talented:

I’ve said it before and I will say it again, everyone that was involved in this thing is crazy talented. Crazy talented. And whatever happens, whichever way this goes, I wish everyone involved the best of luck But like we just discussed, AEW is insane right now and that is not hyperbole. Ratings have been going up, the key demographic has been going up.

How the fight was much more interesting before it went down:

That is the end of the story and I think that it is why it has become a bit of a moot point. It was much more interesting when it went down.

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)