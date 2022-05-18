Create A Pro New York has announced on Twitter that AEW producer Pat Buck and IMPACT star/trainer Brian Myers will be holding a training seminar on May 19th, where the duo will be discussing what it takes to make it into the business, and present the class with a few demo matches.

Top AEW talent MJF shared the class details on Twitter. He writes, “Where Real wrestlers are taught Real wrestling.”

This prompted one fan to wonder how the WWE Performance Center has invested so much money and produced no top superstars. MJF fired back, naming Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Baron Corbin, Big E, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, as the company’s top investments. The full tweet reads, “Liv Morgan. Big E. Bianca Belair. Baron Corbin. Naomi. Alexa Bliss. Charlotte Flair. Roman reigns. Just to name a few. People on this app have fucking brainworms.”

Check out the exchange below.

