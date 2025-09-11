The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision has started taking shape.

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which aired live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., multiple matches and announcements were made for this Saturday’s AEW Collision show.

Now confirmed for the September 13, 2025 episode of AEW Collision, which airs this Saturday at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, are the following matches and appearances:

* MJF will appear live

* Adam Priest & “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington vs. FTR

* Stipulation for Mark Briscoe vs. MJF at AEW All Out: Toronto

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Oku (AEW Unified Title Tournament)

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Bowens (AEW Unified Title Tournament)

