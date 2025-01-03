A new segment has been announced for the second AEW Dynamite of 2025.

Coming out of this week’s AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen special event in Asheville, N.C., the company will return with their second AEW Dynamite show next Wednesday night, January 8, in Clarksville, TN.

In an update, AEW announced that six-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner MJF will appear live on the 1/8 episode.

MJF appeared in a post-AEW Worlds End 2024 backstage promo segment that aired on the 1/1 Fight For The Fallen show, where he called out AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, making it clear he has his sights set on gold in 2025.

Also scheduled for the 1/8 episode of AEW Dynamite:

* Kenny Omega returns

* Casino Gauntlet for AEW title shot at Maximum Carnage

