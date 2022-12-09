AEW superstar and current world champion MJF will be in attendance for UFC’s 282 pay-per-view, which takes place tomorrow night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Top ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi confirmed the news on Twitter earlier today, stating that the Salt of the Earth’s online dispute with Paddy Pimblett led to the appearance happening.

AEW champion @The_MJF will be in attendance Saturday night at UFC 282 in Las Vegas on the heels of his beef with Paddy Pimblett, sources told ESPN. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) December 9, 2022

In case you missed it…MJF called Pimblett a Dollar-Store Conor McGregor, a shot that prompted the Notorious One to get into his own back-and-forth with the AEW champion. You can read about that here. Meanwhile, Pimblett fired back at MJF and told him to meet him in England in 2023 when AEW was in town. It now looks like Pimblett won’t have to wait that long.

MJF has since taken to Twitter to let Pimblett know that he’ll see him tomorrow night. He writes, “See you in Vegas Paddy.”