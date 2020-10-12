MJF is set to make a “big announcement” on this week’s AEW Dynamite Anniversary episode.

AEW announced today that MJF will make a “huge announcement” on Wednesday’s show. MJF also commented on Twitter.

He wrote, “I can’t wait for my big announcement on @AEW [partying face emoji] [smiling face with smiling eyes emoji] [partying face emoji]”

There’s no word yet on what MJF has to announce, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite One Year Anniversary episode on TNT:

* MJF will make a huge announcement

* Miro and Kip Sabian will be in action

* FTR defends the World Tag Team Titles against Best Friends

* Cody Rhodes defends the TNT Title against Orange Cassidy

* Hikaru Shida defends the Women’s World Title against Big Swole

* Jon Moxley defends the World Title against Lance Archer

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.