MJF is set to make a “big announcement” on this week’s AEW Dynamite Anniversary episode.
AEW announced today that MJF will make a “huge announcement” on Wednesday’s show. MJF also commented on Twitter.
He wrote, “I can’t wait for my big announcement on @AEW [partying face emoji] [smiling face with smiling eyes emoji] [partying face emoji]”
There’s no word yet on what MJF has to announce, but we will keep you updated.
Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite One Year Anniversary episode on TNT:
* MJF will make a huge announcement
* Miro and Kip Sabian will be in action
* FTR defends the World Tag Team Titles against Best Friends
* Cody Rhodes defends the TNT Title against Orange Cassidy
* Hikaru Shida defends the Women’s World Title against Big Swole
* Jon Moxley defends the World Title against Lance Archer
#AEWDynamite Anniversary this Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama https://t.co/9wJMjxVefg pic.twitter.com/UXqy4m6cC8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 12, 2020
