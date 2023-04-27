AEW World Champion MJF has once again tweeted & deleted.

MJF took to Twitter this week with a message for fans and pro wrestlers. He called out “blood thirsty” fans and encouraged wrestlers to “do the right thing” and take care of themselves.

The post, which was deleted shortly after posting, can be read below, along with the screenshot:

“The more wrestling fans become blood thirsty for these dangerous feats in the ring. “The more the wrestlers will hurt themselves trying to curry fans favor. “wrestlers, “The fans don’t understand that at any given point we can be paralyzed from the neck down or even die from a maneuver as simple as a body slam. By the way fans reading this, bodyslams hurt, every move hurts. “They will keep moving the goal post of what they deem is ‘good’. “So before you do something stupid. Consider this, there tweet about your ‘banger’ gonna pay for your medical bills? “Do the right thing. Go in that ring with the intention of winning the match and leaving the ring the same way you entered it. “Get the winners purse and get out.”

MJF has not wrestled since retaining his title over Bryan Danielson in the 60-Minute Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution on March 5. He will headline the AEW Double Or Nothing event on May 28 against the winner of tonight’s AEW Dynamite match between Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, with the AEW World Title on the line.

MJF has tweeted & deleted several times in the past. He quickly deleted a post on WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg earlier this month, as noted here.

