Maxwell Jacob Friedman is not one to hold his tongue.

This is nothing new.

The AEW World Champion put that character trait on display for the world to see once again during his visit to NFL Super Bowl Radio Row this week.

While sitting down with Ross Tucker of Draft Kings, MJF spoke about the “F**k ICE” chants during AEW Dynamite this week, as well as how AEW handles censorship compared to WWE and other promotions.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the ‘F**k ICE’ chants on AEW Dynamite this week: “Literally [Wednesday night] we were in Vegas and they started a Fuck ICE chant. Now, I don’t care what side of the political line that you land on, there’s no other wrestling promotion that wouldn’t censor the fans. We don’t do that, we’re the listening company. So, if all the fans want to chant that, we’re going to let them chant that. I think that is inherently really cool and awesome. I think that’s what makes my company special. We don’t censor the fans. It’s nice, it’s very nice.”

On how AEW is unlike other companies because they deliver authenticity: “I think what we bring is an authenticity. The other companies, it kind of feels like McDonalds, they’re giving you fast food. We make gourmet burgers. I think that was a part of Tony Khan’s pitch for sure.”

In an additional interview with , MJF unloaded on CM Punk, who was nearby doing media appearances at radio row as well.

On CM Punk walking around media row near him and their history: “Who could possibly give a sh*t? It’s about me right now. F**k him. It’s always about me. I’d love to beat the sh*t out of him. Just for sh*ts and gigs. I would love to literally be put in a situation where I could bash his stupid f**king face in again. He had a fluke victory over me in the dog collar match because of that schmuck Wardlow. The only time I lose, somebody cheats. I had CM Punk’s number, I beat him twice in Chicago.”