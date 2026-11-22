MJF isn’t finished making his case for being the rightful AEW World Champion.

During the November 21 episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that MJF will appear on the November 25 edition of AEW Dynamite, which is being promoted as Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite from Omaha, Nebraska.

The appearance comes as MJF continues to pursue Will Ospreay and the AEW World Championship following his surprise return at Full Gear on November 14.

MJF resurfaced at the pay-per-view immediately after Ospreay successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Kyle Fletcher. Initially wearing a mask, MJF attacked Ospreay with his own version of the championship, known as the “Triple B.”

After revealing his identity, MJF stomped on Ospreay’s championship belt and raised his own title before making his exit through the crowd.

The former AEW World Champion followed up on the November 18 episode of Dynamite by challenging Ospreay to a winner-take-all championship showdown at AEW Worlds End on December 19.

MJF argued that he never legitimately lost the AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega earlier this year, insisting that he remains the promotion’s true World Champion.

Ospreay was absent from Wednesday’s broadcast, with the storyline explanation being that he had not been medically cleared to travel following MJF’s attack at Full Gear.

As of this writing, Ospreay has yet to officially accept the challenge.

Meanwhile, two matches have already been confirmed for Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite.

Kyle Fletcher will go one-on-one with Andrade El Idolo in their first-ever singles encounter, while newly crowned AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Wrathlander will defend their titles against Divine Dominion.

The AEW Continental Classic will also continue during Wednesday’s broadcast, with additional tournament matches expected to be announced.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.

AEW is serving up a double helping this Thanksgiving! 🍗 Grab a plate for two nights of hard-hitting action. Watch #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE THIS WEDNESDAY at 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max & #AEWCollision Thanksgiving on a special night, THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c on TNT + HBO Max! https://t.co/L6Gbbr3nPY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2026