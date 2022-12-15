Tonight’s AEW Winter Is Coming television special was headlined by MJF defending the AEW championship against Ricky Starks, a match that was made after the Absolute One won the World Title eliminator tournament.

The match was a competitive back-and-forth between two of the company’s biggest rising superstars, with Starks nearly dethroning the Salt of the Earth in only his first defense. However, the champ would use a referee distraction to his advantage, then hit a low blow and a cradle to retain the title, and the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

MJF couldn’t celebrate for long as Bryan Danielson chased him out of the arena to end the show.

#AndSTILL! #AEW World Champion @The_MJF walks away with both the title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring, after an incredibly physical battle against @starkmanjones! Watch #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/v7ib6bXqhy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022

#TheAmericanDragon @bryandanielson making it crystal clear that things are FAR from over between him and @The_MJF! What an incredible night of action it's been tonight on #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing on TBS! pic.twitter.com/UtYWyjuaaR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022

