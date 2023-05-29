MJF is still your AEW World Champion.

The Salt of the Earth defeated Darby Allin, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara in the headlining bout of this evening’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The matchup was as wild as anticipated, with the champ securing the victory after pinning Allin with a headlock takeover.

This marks MJF’s third successful defense of the AEW World Title since he won it from Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022. His other defenses include victories over Ricky Starks and Bryan Danielson. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

All four wrestlers pulling out all the stops in this match! Order #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!

