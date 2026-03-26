So that’s what all this has been about!

Following a viral interaction involving MJF and Nic Nemeth on Busted Open Radio back in January, Nemeth has continued to talk about the reigning AEW World Champion on the popular program in the weeks that followed.

On Thursday, Maxwell Jacob Friedman surfaced via social media with a scathing statement aimed at “The Wanted Man” formerly known as Dolph Ziggler.

“I’ve been listening to Nic Nemeth trashing me through veiled ‘advice’ and ‘notes’ on Busted Open for months when in reality he’s just sh*tting on me out of jealousy,” MJF stated. “This dude actually said I remind him of a younger Dolph Ziggler. lol. I don’t remember ever being an overhyped mid carder. This dude is delusional. This dude is jealous. And most importantly this dude should keep my name out of his f**king mouth.”

MJF then went on to threaten to “beat the f**king sh*t” out of Nemeth if he talks about him on Busted Open Radio again.

“I’m the most complete professional wrestler in the world,” he added. “You couldn’t lace my boots or carry my mic. Say my name again on your little show and I’ll beat the f**king sh*t out of you. You know where to find me. In the meantime I’m gonna focus on my world title defense against “The God” Kenny Omega at [AEW] Dynasty. Cuz I only face the best of the best. Lmk when the Spirit Squad guy belongs in that conversation.”

Hours later, Brian Myers took to X and officially announced MJF vs. Nic Nemeth for the upcoming CAP: Monumental Moment show on May 1 in New York.

“I’ve talked to both parties involved and they’ve mutually agreed to settle this,” Myers wrote. “Not many dream matches left out there in professional wrestling. But, this is certainly one of them…”

Myers continued, “Create A Pro Wrestling is proud to officially announce [that on] May 1st [in] Melville, New York, MJF vs. Nic Nemeth. Tickets on sale NOW [at] CreateAProWrestling.com.”

I’ve talked to both parties involved and they’ve mutually agreed to settle this. Not many dream matches left out there in professional wrestling. But, this is certainly one of them…@CreateAPro Wrestling is proud to officially announce: May 1st, Melville, New York @The_MJF… pic.twitter.com/mfj0oErmd5 — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) March 26, 2026