MJF will be facing off against QT Marshall at BRCW Festival Of Fights in December. Boca Raton Championship Wrestling announced the match on Thursday.

The event takes place on December 15th in Boca Raton, Florida.

During the latest edition of her “Mone Mag” newsletter, Mercedes Mone revealed that she was in Mexico this weekend and attempted to appear at a CMLL event.

The reigning AEW TBS Women’s Champion says she sent a text to Rocky Romero to try and arrange an appearance but he was in Japan and didn’t respond.

You can check out some highlights from the newsletter below:

On trying to get on the CMLL show: “When I first landed, I saw a poster for CMLL. So, I texted Rocky to see if I could make an appearance. It was right down the street from the hotel that I was staying at. But Rocky didn’t get back to me because he was in Japan, and I needed him to get in. So, Rocky, be warned, I will punch you the next time I see you because I really wanted to make a surprise appearance at CMLL.”

On her experience in Oaxaca: “My week in Mexico was filled with daily parades celebrating the Day of the Dead. The city was so beautiful, filled with decorations, oh, and the food was so amazing. Since I wasn’t appearing at CMLL, I joined the parade around the city. It was such an incredible experience. I jumped right in, danced with the people, and celebrated the culture and the Day of the Dead. I cannot wait to go back. It’s now on my bucket list to stay for an entire month. I want to do a deeper dive into the culture. I just fell in love with Oaxaca.”