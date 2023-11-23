The rematch is on.

MJF will be defending the AEW world championship against Samoa Joe at the December 30th Worlds End pay-per-view, which takes place from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The Salt of the Earth owed Joe another shot at the title after he stepped in to help him successfully defend the ROH tag team titles at this past Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

Joe confronted MJF about this promise, with MJF eventually accepting to the rematch at Worlds End.

Joe wants to make sure that MJF is a man of his word! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/g8njqOQhi9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2023

MJF wants to fight Samoa Joe TONIGHT, but Samoa Joe declined. He wants to face a healthy MJF at #AEWWorldsEnd for the #AEW World Championship on December 30th, LIVE on PPV, in NEW YORK! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/ZPhJkuG5d8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2023

