MJF isn’t one to skip over the big questions, especially when it comes to his potential future in professional wrestling. During a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the self-proclaimed devil of AEW made it clear that if he were to leave for WWE or pursue a Hollywood career full-time, AEW could face serious consequences. “Without me, AEW would fall apart quickly,” he stated, adding a significant dose of kayfabe bravado to an already compelling narrative.

“As far as people wanting me to go to WWE—WWE fans want me to go to WWE because they know that I’m the biggest thing in wrestling, and they’re desperate to have me on their programming.”

His comments have raised eyebrows and ignited discussions in wrestling circles about the impact of star power on a promotion’s health. For those in the know, MJF has consistently played a pivotal role in AEW storylines, often generating heat that keeps fans glued to their screens. His character work, mixed with his undeniable wrestling skills, makes him a cornerstone of the promotion.