MJF is your new AEW International Champion.

The Salt of the Earth defeated Will Ospreay in an epic 59-minute matchup, scoring the deciding pinfall just seconds before the bout would have gone to a 60-minute draw. MJF picked up the win by using the Dynamite Diamond Ring behind the referee’s back.

This ends Ospreay’s title reign at 53 days. MJF now becomes the second AEW star next to Jon Moxley to hold both the International Championship and the AEW World Championship.

