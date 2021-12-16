Tonight’s AEW Winter Is Coming Special was headlined by MJF and Dante Martin battling over the Dynamite Diamond Ring, an item that MJF has held onto for the last two years.
After a competitive back and forth MJF managed to secure the victory by submission after Ricky Starks distracted Martin from the outside. Highlights from the match can be seen below.
