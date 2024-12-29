MJF has once again retained the Dynamite Diamond Ring. This marks the sixth time he’s done so.

During Saturday night’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event, MJF and Adam Cole faced off in a back-and-forth match which featured lots of blood being shed.

The finish of the match came when MJF hit Adam Cole with a low blow. He then followed it up with a Heatseeker to score the pinfall victory.

Following the match, MJF continued to assault Cole and threatened to break his leg with a chair. This led to the return of Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly to make the save for Cole. They all hugged it out in the end and are back together.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

