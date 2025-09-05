— AEW is looking to wrap up 2025 on a strong note.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company is planning another residency at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom this December.

While the venue typically draws fewer than 1,500 fans per show, AEW has managed to generate higher gate revenues there than at some events with over 3,000 attendees, thanks to elevated ticket prices.

The promotion has also realized significant savings — reportedly in the six-figure range per event — by reducing logistical costs.

These combined factors of profitability and efficiency are said to be the driving force behind AEW’s decision to bring back the Hammerstein Ballroom series to close out the year.

— Will Ospreay is currently sidelined from AEW as he prepares to undergo neck surgery to repair herniated discs.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the procedure is expected to take place within the next few weeks. The nature of the surgery will ultimately determine Ospreay’s recovery timeline, which could have major implications for his in-ring career.

Comparable procedures in both pro wrestling and MMA have seen recovery periods range anywhere from several months to over a year, depending on the surgery’s success and the rehabilitation process.

Ospreay has been a central figure in AEW storylines, and his absence raises questions about how the company will adjust its creative plans moving forward. AEW has yet to issue an official statement regarding his status.

— MJF is slated to face CMLL’s Mistico at the promotion’s 92nd Anniversary event on September 19 at Arena Mexico — just one day before AEW All Out 2025 in Toronto.

The back-to-back scheduling has raised questions about whether the former AEW World Champion will be able to appear live at the pay-per-view event. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the timing creates significant logistical hurdles. A direct flight from Mexico City to Toronto takes roughly five hours, meaning MJF would need to leave immediately after his match to make it in time.

There may be a silver lining, however, as his bout with Mistico is expected to be slotted as the semi-main event, giving him a chance for a quicker exit.

For now, MJF’s availability for All Out 2025 remains up in the air.