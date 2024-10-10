An update has surfaced regarding MJF’s role in the new Adam Sandler “Happy Gilmore 2” film has surfaced.

The former AEW Champion was filming the role for the highly-anticipated sequel to the classic movie throughout the month of September. He reportedly wrapped up filming his role in the movie in the last week of the month.

MJF is expected to return to AEW television sooner than later, although an exact date is not yet set.

In addition to the role in “Happy Gilmore 2,” MJF has landed a role in another big movie which features Justin Long and Ron Pearlman.

