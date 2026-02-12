A cross-promotional social media exchange has fans talking.

The pro wrestling world is buzzing after a friendly back-and-forth involving one of WWE’s biggest names and AEW’s top star, further fueling intrigue between the two companies’ headline talents.

MJF has never been shy about his admiration for Becky Lynch.

The AEW World Champion has frequently praised “The Man,” especially dating back to their time as castmates in Happy Gilmore 2.

During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, MJF once again made his feelings crystal clear.

“Becky rules,” he said. “By the way, if you don’t like Becky Lynch, go f**k yourself!”

That comment quickly made the rounds online.

And Becky Lynch didn’t stay silent.

Taking to social media, Lynch appeared to acknowledge MJF’s public support with a playful nod that immediately caught the attention of fans across both locker rooms.

“BECKY BELIEVERS come in all shapes and sizes,” she wrote. “They are from all walks of life. Some are even located behind FORBIDDEN DOORS!”

One line.

Instant reaction.

MJF responded to the post on X, posting a reply that was simply a GIF image of himself nodding in agreement.

While there’s no indication of anything beyond mutual respect, the interaction has certainly sparked conversation among fans who love seeing rare crossover teases between WWE and AEW’s top-tier stars.

