This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was a newsworthy one as always. Featured below are some of the items to come out of the show.

* MJF vs. Hechicero appears to be set for the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 30.

* MJF was also announced for AEW Collision in Memphis, TN. on July 6.

* There was some concern that MJF broke his nose or had a tooth knocked out during his commercial-free opening match with RUSH on AEW Dynamite. He had blood pouring from his face and commentators speculated on the two aforementioned potential injuries throughout the contest.

* Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi in their first round Owen Hart Cup match will take place at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door.

* Kris Statlander defeated Nyla Rose and PAC defeated Claudio Castagnoli in first round matches to advance in the tourney. For complete Owen Hart Cup brackets for the men’s and women’s tournaments, click here.

* Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage was announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. The AEW International Championship will be on-the-line. Also set for Collision is Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator bout.

* Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb in their first round Owen Hart Cup tournament bout will take place on this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which will be taped in Fairfax, VA. immediately after tonight’s live AEW Dynamite show. Also set for Rampage is Lio Rush vs. Action Andretti in a TNT Championship Qualifier, as well as Metalik & Komander vs. Private Party.

* The Acclaimed have earned themselves a future AEW World Tag-Team Championship opportunity, as they defeated The Young Bucks in a title eliminator on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

* Don Callis appears to be recruiting RUSH as the latest addition to The Don Callis Family. Callis approached RUSH backstage after his loss to MJF and said something to him in Spanish that got his attention.