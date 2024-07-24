A new challenger has emerged for the AEW International Title.

During the 7/23 edition of CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico, CMLL held a special one-night tournament to determine who will face MJF for his AEW International Title on 8/2 at the CMLL Friday Show “Viernes Espectacular”.

At the end of the tournament, Templario triumphed by defeating Averno in the finals. He secured the win with an Avalanche Powerbomb off the middle rope. Templario will now face MJF in Arena Mexico.

This will mark MJF’s first defense of the title since winning it from Will Ospreay a week ago in the epic 59-minute matchup.