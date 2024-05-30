“The Devil” returns next Wednesday night.

On this week’s post-Double Or Nothing 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, fresh off of his return at Sunday’s AEW pay-per-view in Las Vegas, NV., will make his AEW Dynamite return next week,

After the announcement, RUSH cuts an extremely quick promo backstage where he called out MJF and said his “Mess with the bull, get the horns” catchphrase.

Also scheduled for next week are yet-to-be-announced qualifying matches for the ladder match at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 for the vacant TNT Championship, as well as Saraya vs. Mariah May.

