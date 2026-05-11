TNA Wrestling issued the following:

Chris Caray Joins TNA Wrestling Broadcast Team For Sacramento Street Fight On Thursday, May 14, Live on AMC

Fourth-Generation Major League Baseball Play-By-Play Announcer Caray Joins Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt For A.J. Francis vs. KC Navarro Brawl

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that Chris Caray – a fourth-generation MLB play-by-play TV announcer for the Athletics and the great-grandson of Baseball Hall of Famer Harry Caray – will join the TNA Broadcast Team for the Sacramento Street Fight on Thursday, May 14.

The bitter rivalry between former tag team partners A.J. Francis and KC Navarro spills into a Sacramento Street Fight where nothing is off-limits and everything goes in a war to settle the score.

“I’m really excited and a bit nervous to be ringside for the Sacramento Street Fight,” said Caray, who confirmed he will bring a baseball bat and batting helmet to the broadcast booth – for his protection. “For someone who talks for a living, hopefully I’m not in harm’s way during the match.

“A.J. Francis and KC Navarro bring two different styles to the squared-circle. I just hope there’s not too much blood and none on me.”

The Caray name is legendary in Major League Baseball, starting with Harry, who called games from 1945-1997, ending his iconic career with the Chicago Cubs, where his signature style included the “Holy cow!” home-run call and leading fans in singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch.

Harry’s son, Skip Caray, followed him into the booth as a baseball broadcaster with the Atlanta Braves. Then grandson Chip Caray replaced Harry as the Cubs’ play-by-play announcer from 1998 to 2004. Chip later returned to work with his father Skip on Atlanta Braves broadcasts.

In 2022, Chip’s twin sons, Chris and Stefan, became minor league baseball broadcasters at age 22, Chris now calls action for the Athletics and Stefan sits in the St. Louis Cardinals TV broadcast booth.

“I am a longtime pro wrestling fan,” Chris Caray said. “One TNA Wrestling star who I really admire is, Nic Nemeth. He’s often under-rated. Watching him perform in the ring, he really is amazing.”

Caray said that he is “intrigued” by The System, the TNA faction of Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Cedric Alexander and Bear Bronson. He added that the TNA Knockouts Division is “really, really good; they are so strong, athletic and versatile; they really can do it all in the ring.”

Caray praised Elayna Black and Indi Hartwell, adding, “how can you not like Indi in the ring?!”

TNA Wrestling will be in Sacramento for back-to-back nights of action-packed pro wrestling at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium on Thursday and Friday, May 14-15.

The May 14 show is Thursday Night iMPACT!, airing LIVE on AMC in the U.S.

The May 15 event will be taped for future episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT!.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Go to TNAwrestling.com to purchase tickets.

TNA World Champion Mike Santana leads the TNA contingent heading to Sacramento, along with Jeff & Matt Hardy, Frankie Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, Leon Slater, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers and Mustafa Ali, plus such Knockouts as Léi Yǐng Lee, Tessa Blanchard, Elayna Black, Rosemary and others.

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.