A documentary about one of professional baseball’s greatest players is being released later this month.

HBO has shared the first trailer for ‘Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose,’ a documentary film that covers the life of MLB legend, Pete Rose. Wrestling fans will remember the all-time hits leader for his appearances at WrestleMania 14, WrestleMania 15, and WrestleMania 16, where he had a feud with Kane. Rose later made appearances for WWE on its flagship program Raw, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, becoming the first celebrity to enter the prestigious halls.

The film details Rose’s incredible run in baseball, but also covers his fall from grace due to gambling scandals. Check out the full trailer for the film below.